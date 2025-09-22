Haris Rauf’s Fighter Jet Gesture Sparks Outrage as Abhishek Sharma’s 74 Powers India to Asia Cup 2025 Win Over Pakistan

The India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai once again delivered drama, passion, and unforgettable moments—both on and off the field. While India sealed a convincing six-wicket win in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons with a provocative fighter jet gesture aimed at Indian fans chanting Virat Kohli’s name.

Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture Goes Viral

The high-stakes match at the Dubai International Stadium witnessed heated exchanges between players and fans. As Rauf patrolled the boundary, sections of the crowd repeatedly chanted “Kohli-Kohli”, recalling Virat Kohli’s iconic six against him in the 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne. Unable to ignore the taunts, Rauf first brushed his ear dismissively before acting out a fighter jet gesture, seemingly mocking fans with references to the long-debated “6-0” claim.

The clip instantly went viral across social media platforms, sparking outrage among Indian supporters. Critics accused Rauf of politicizing the sport, with many interpreting the gesture as a nod to Pakistan’s narrative of shooting down Indian jets during Operation Sindoor. The incident overshadowed what was otherwise an electric cricket contest, raising fresh questions about player conduct in high-pressure rivalry games.

India’s Batting Firepower Douses Pakistan’s Challenge

While Rauf’s antics drew attention, the real story of the night was Abhishek Sharma’s scintillating knock. The left-hander continued his stellar Asia Cup form, smashing 74 runs off just 39 balls, including six boundaries and five towering sixes. His fearless stroke play dismantled Pakistan’s new-ball attack of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, turning what looked like a challenging chase into a one-sided affair.

Partnering with Shubman Gill, who contributed a brisk 47 off 28 balls, Abhishek added 105 runs for the opening wicket in just nine overs. Their partnership set the tone, silencing Pakistan’s bowlers and their fiery sledging attempts. Even when wickets fell in quick succession—Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson departing cheaply—Tilak Varma (30*) and Hardik Pandya (7*) ensured India crossed the line with 10 balls to spare, finishing at 176/4 in 18.4 overs.

Kohli’s Shadow Still Haunts Rauf

The chants of Virat Kohli’s name were not random. They were a direct reference to one of the greatest moments in modern T20I history—Kohli’s back-foot six off Rauf in Melbourne during the 2022 World Cup. That stroke, followed by another six off the next ball, turned the game in India’s favour and cemented Kohli’s legacy in Indo-Pak clashes.

For fans, that memory lives on vividly. For Rauf, it appears to remain a sore point, with the taunts on Sunday pushing him to cross the line of professionalism. His reaction may invite scrutiny from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), especially with ICC tournaments stressing the “Spirit of Cricket” code of conduct.

Abhishek Sharma Fires Back at Pakistan’s Sledging

Post-match, Abhishek made his stance clear: he was unfazed by Pakistan’s verbal aggression.

“The way they were coming at us for no reason, I didn’t like it at all. That’s why I went after them with my batting. I wanted to deliver for my team,” he said.

His statement resonated strongly with Indian fans, who lauded him for answering provocations with performance. Abhishek’s fearless approach has now made him one of India’s biggest assets heading into the latter stages of the tournament.

India Strengthen Super 4s Position

With back-to-back wins over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, India have stamped their authority yet again in this storied rivalry. The victory leaves Salman Ali Agha’s side under pressure, having suffered two defeats in eight days. India, meanwhile, enjoy a two-day rest before facing Bangladesh, while Pakistan will quickly regroup against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav summed up the sentiment best in his post-match press conference:

“Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it’s 8-7, that’s a rivalry. Here it’s 13-1 or something. There is no contest.”