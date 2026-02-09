Haris Rauf trolled brutally after viral kite clip following shock T20 World Cup 2026 snub, watch viral video

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has found himself at the centre of social media chatter after a viral video showed him flying kites in Lahore days after being left out of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The clip quickly triggered mixed reactions from fans, with many mocking the pacer while others questioned the selectors’ decision to drop one of the team’s most aggressive white-ball bowlers ahead of a global tournament. The moment matters because Pakistan are rebuilding their T20 identity, and leaving out an experienced strike bowler signals a possible shift in strategy just as the tournament gathers momentum.

Why Haris Rauf Was Dropped From Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad

Rauf’s omission surprised sections of the cricketing community given his reputation as a high-impact death overs specialist. However, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson clarified that the selected pace trio offers versatility across all phases of a T20 innings.

Viral Kite-Flying Video Sparks Troll Storm

Shortly after the squad announcement, a video surfaced showing Rauf flying kites alongside fellow pacer Hasan Ali. What might have been a harmless off-day activity quickly turned into a trending topic.

Shadow of Past Controversies Still Follows Rauf

The trolling also revived memories of Rauf’s suspension following a controversial gesture during a high-voltage India clash in last year’s Asia Cup. While he served the ban and returned to competitive cricket, such incidents often shape public perception. For elite athletes, narrative matters almost as much as performance. When form dips or selection goes against them, past flashpoints tend to resurface quickly.

Pakistan Begin Campaign With Nervy Win

Pakistan opened their T20 World Cup 2026 journey with a tense three-wicket victory over the Netherlands in Colombo. Chasing 148, the side nearly stumbled before a late push sealed the result with just three balls remaining. Such narrow wins early in tournaments often expose combinations that still need refining, particularly in bowling depth.