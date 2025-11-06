Harleen Deol Asked PM Modi About His Skincare Routine; His Reply Left Everyone Stunned - WATCH

India women’s cricketer Harleen Deol sparked a light-hearted moment when she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skincare routine during the team’s official meeting with him on November 4. The interaction took place after India’s women’s team clinched the historic Women’s ODI World Cup title, and what began as a formal conversation soon turned into a lively exchange filled with laughter.

Prime Minister Modi had just appreciated Harleen for her upbeat personality and her ability to keep her teammates in high spirits. As the room settled, Harleen playfully took the opportunity to ask something unexpected, catching both her teammates and the Prime Minister off guard.

“Sir, your skin is always glowing. Can you please tell me what is your skincare routine?” she asked with a bright smile.

Her question immediately drew laughter from everyone present, including Modi himself. Still smiling, the Prime Minister responded, “I do not think about all that.”

One of the players quickly chimed in, adding, “Sir, it’s the love of the millions of this country!” which made the moment even more light-hearted.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar joined the fun, remarking to the Prime Minister, “As you can see sir, these are the personalities I have to deal with. Which has now made my hair go white.”

Muzumdar Recalled This Incident

Muzumdar also shared another humorous memory from the team’s tour of England. He recalled that during a formal event where the players were given the chance to take a group photograph with King Charles, only 20 people were allowed in the frame due to protocol. The staff joked that they did not mind skipping the photo because they were saving that special moment for when they would lift the ODI World Cup and meet Prime Minister Modi instead.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana reflected on the deeper significance behind the team’s journey. She said the group entered the World Cup with the aim of igniting a larger movement for women’s sports in India. Their triumph, she emphasized, was much more than winning a trophy — it was about shifting perspectives and inspiring young girls across the nation. Prime Minister Modi echoed those sentiments, acknowledging the emotional and cultural weight of their achievement.

India’s victory marked a monumental chapter in Indian cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad overcame past disappointments and tough opposition to defeat South Africa in the final, sealing the country’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title.