Harleen Deol’s Viral Run-Out Blunder Leaves Fans Fuming Despite India’s Win Over England - Watch

In a gripping ODI clash at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, India’s women’s cricket team overcame a middle-order hiccup—highlighted by Harleen Deol’s shocking run-out—to defeat England by four wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. While Deepti Sharma’s composed 62* and Sneh Rana’s all-round brilliance were pivotal in India’s chase of 259, it was Deol’s moment of lapse that sparked a social media storm.

Harleen Deol’s Run-Out: A Viral Moment for the Wrong Reason

Harleen Deol, who once made headlines in England for her stunning boundary catch in 2021, found herself trending again—but for all the wrong reasons. In the 22nd over of India’s chase, Deol attempted a quick single off Charlie Dean. Despite having a head start and seemingly making it home, replays revealed her bat and feet were airborne as Alice Davidson-Richards’ direct hit found the stumps. The third umpire ruled her out.

The dismissal—dubbed "inexcusable" by fans online—sparked outrage. One user on X (formerly Twitter) fumed, "That’s school-level stuff. Harleen Deol is lucky Sunil Gavaskar doesn’t commentate on women’s cricket." Another called it “embarrassing running between the wickets.”

England Post Competitive 258, Thanks to Dunkley and Richards

Earlier in the day, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt opted to bat first on a dry Southampton surface. The hosts were rattled early by pacer Kranti Goud, who dismissed Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones within the first five overs, reducing England to 20/2.

A stabilizing 71-run stand between Sciver-Brunt (41) and Emma Lamb (39) brought England back into the game before Sneh Rana’s clever spin undid both batters. From 97/4, it was the 105-run partnership between Sophia Dunkley and Alice Davidson-Richards that laid the foundation for a strong finish. Dunkley, celebrating her birthday, top-scored with 83 off 92 balls, while Richards added 53. Sophie Ecclestone’s late cameo (23* off 15) pushed England to a respectable 258/6 in 50 overs.

India’s bowlers shared the spoils, with Rana (2/31) and Goud (2/55) leading the way, ably supported by Amanjot Kaur and debutant Shree Charani.

India’s Chase: A Game of Two Halves

Chasing 259, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (28 off 24) and Pratika Rawal (36 off 51) provided a brisk 48-run stand. A second-wicket partnership of 46 between Rawal and Deol looked promising before India lost three wickets in quick succession—Rawal, Deol, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (17)—to slump to 124/4 in the 28th over.

With the momentum swinging England’s way, it was Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues who resurrected the chase with a vital 87-run stand. Jemimah played with flair, scoring 48 off 54, while Deepti held one end with composure.

After Jemimah’s departure and a brief scare with Richa Ghosh’s dismissal, Amanjot Kaur stepped up with a mature 20* off just 14 deliveries, ensuring Deepti’s unbeaten 62 (off 64 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) was not in vain. India sealed the win with 10 balls to spare.