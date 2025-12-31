Harmanpreet Joins Mithali Raj In Elite Club As India Complete Clean Sweep Against Sri Lanka

In a landmark achievement, Harmanpreet Kaur has equalled the record held by Indian great Mithali Raj for the most Player-of-the-Match awards in Women’s T20 Internationals for India. Both legends have now won 12 Player-of-the-Match awards in the format, a testament to their long-standing impact and match-winning ability. This places them ahead of other top Indian players such as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who have each won 8 Player-of-the-Match awards in T20Is for India.

Harmanpreet achieved this milestone in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka, where her captain’s innings proved crucial in sealing the series win for India.

Most PoTM awards for India Women in T20Is

12 - Harmanpreet Kaur*

12 - Mithali Raj

8 - Shafali Verma

8 - Smriti Mandhana

Series Overview: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women; 5-Match T20I Series (December 2025)

Comprehensive 5-0 Victory

India Women concluded 2025 on a high note by whitewashing Sri Lanka Women 5-0 in the T20I series played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This dominant performance highlighted India’s depth, consistency, and ability to control games from start to finish.

Match-by-Match Highlights

1st, 2nd & 3rd T20Is

India set the tone early with convincing wins in the first three matches of the series, showcasing balanced batting and incisive bowling attacks. The team looked in control throughout, limiting Sri Lanka’s opportunities.

4th T20I

In the fourth match, India posted their highest-ever Women’s T20I total of 221/2, led by brilliant batting from Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79). The hosts then restricted Sri Lanka to 191/6 to secure a 30-run victory and an unassailable 4-0 lead.

5th T20I

In the series finale, India posted 175/7, anchored by Harmanpreet Kaur’s 68 from 43 balls. India then defended the total to clinch a 15-run win, completing their perfect sweep. Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match in this game, bringing her tally of Player-of-the-Match awards to 12, equalling Mithali Raj’s record.

Standout Performers