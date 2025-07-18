Harmanpreet Kaur And Nat Sciver-Brunt On The Verge Of ODI History Ahead Of 2nd Match

The second ODI between India and England is set to witness more than just high-intensity cricket; it could be a historic day for women’s cricket, as both team captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt, stand on the brink of a massive career milestone. Both players are closing in on 4,000 career ODI runs, a feat achieved by only a select few in women’s cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur: 40 Runs Away from History

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, currently battling inconsistent form on the tour, has the perfect opportunity to silence critics and mark her return with a record. She is just 40 runs shy of reaching 4,000 ODI runs, a milestone that would make her only the third Indian woman to do so after Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana.

In her ODI career so far, Harmanpreet has: 3960 runs in 127 innings with an Average of 37.35 and 6 centuries, 19 fifties. Known for her aggressive stroke play and ability to rise on big occasions, Harmanpreet would love nothing more than to contribute to a series win for India while crossing a landmark that highlights her longevity and impact in the game.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: England’s All-Round Powerhouse

On the other side, England’s all-round maestro Nat Sciver-Brunt is equally poised for a historic outing. With 3973 runs in 106 innings, she needs just 27 more runs to enter the 4,000-run club in women's ODIs. Her current stats boast 3973 runs in 106 innings with an Average of 46.19 and 9 centuries, 24 half-centuries

A Match to Remember?

With both captains chasing a personal landmark in the same match, the 2nd ODI promises to be more than just a contest of bat and ball. These milestones will be symbolic of their careers, built on consistency, resilience, and leadership.

Fans will be hoping to see at least one, if not both, of these world-class players achieve the milestone in this high-stakes clash. More importantly, their pursuit of records continues to inspire a generation of young cricketers and reflects the growing strength of women’s cricket on the global stage.