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Harmanpreet Kaur creates history at Lord's, joins Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in elite Indian captaincy club

Harmanpreet Kaur entered an elite club after India's historic 270-run Test win over England at Lord's. The India captain matched a rare feat achieved by only three legendary Indian captains before her.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur creates history at Lord's, joins Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in elite Indian captaincy club
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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