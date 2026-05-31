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HARMANPREET KAUR

Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, becomes 2nd Indian cricketer after Smriti Mandhana to...

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur achieved a huge milestone during the second T20I against England in Bristol.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, becomes 2nd Indian cricketer after Smriti Mandhana to...Pic credit: BCCI Women

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain officially etched her name into cricket history, becoming only the second Indian woman and third player overall in women's cricket to cross the monumental 4,000-run mark in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The historic moment for Harmanpreet came during the second T20I of the three-match series against England at Bristol on Saturday, May 30. By crossing the  4,000-run barrier, Kaur joined her long-time teammate and opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who became the first Indian woman to achieve the feat. Globally, New Zealand legend Suzie Bates sits at the top of the mountain.  

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill creates IPL history, becomes 2nd Indian captain after Virat Kohli to...

The Elite 4,000-Run Club (Women's T20Is)

Player                            Country           Matches      Runs

Suzie Bates                 New Zealand         183           4,720

Smriti Mandhana           India                   165           4,325

Harmanpreet Kaur         India                   196           4019 

Top 5 Run-Getters In Women’s T20Is

Suzie Bates (NZ): 4,720 runs

Smriti Mandhana (IND): 4,325 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur (IND): 4019 runs

Chamari Athapaththu (SL): 3,752 runs

Sophie Devine (NZ): 3719 runs

ALSO READ: Top 7 highest run-scorers in a single IPL edition: Virat Kohli at 1st spot, Shubman Gill at 2nd, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at...; check full list

Broader Indian Context

In the broader context of Indian cricket, Kaur is only the fourth player across both men's and women's formats to touch this milestone, joining an ultra-exclusive group that includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Smriti Mandhana.

Bittersweet Day In Bristol 

While it was a day of a huge personal milestone for the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the team results brought a touch of disappointment. Chasing England's competitive total of 168/5 - bolstered by a late-innings cameo (39 from 13) from England's Freya Kemp - the Indian batting unit struggled to keep up with the climbing required run rate.  

Kaur anchored the chase with a brisk 28 off 22 balls (including two massive sixes), but her dismissal in the 16th over off the bowling of Charlie Dean effectively broke the back of the chase. India finished at 142/9, falling 26 runs short and allowing England to level the three-match series 1-1.  

Eyes On The Ultimate Prize

Despite the bump in the road at Bristol, the big-picture outlook for the 'Women in Blue' remains incredibly important. This ongoing T20I series against England serves as vital preparation for the upcoming 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Following their monumental victory at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Kaur and her team are radiating high confidence.

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