Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, becomes first captain to reach major T20I milestone

Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, becomes first captain to reach major T20I milestone

Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history during India Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan, becoming the first player in men's or women's cricket to captain a side in 150 T20I matches.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, becomes first captain to reach major T20I milestone
Image Credit: ICC/ X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bigg Boss 20 speculation: Isha Rikhi reacts to rumours surrounding her marriage and separation from Badshah
2
3
4
5