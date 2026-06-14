/Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, breaks Mithali Raj's Women’s T20 World Cup record for most...

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s cricket captain, etched her name into the history books on Sunday after surpassing Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer for India in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
The 37-year-old Harmanpreet achieved the massive feat during India's opening Group stage match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston after playing a key knock of 36 off 35 balls, helping India post a competitive total.
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Mithali Raj, the legendary former India captain and one of the pillars of women’s cricket in the country, held the record with 726 runs and Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed that tally to become highest run-scorer for India in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
Most runs for IND-W in T20 WCs
762 - Harmanpreet Kaur*
726 - Mithali Raj
592 - Smriti Mandhana
408 - Jemimah Rodrigues
375 - Punam Raut
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Harmanpreet Kaur, the dynamic middle-order batter from Moga, Punjab, has been a transformative figure in Indian women’s cricket.
Known for her fearless strokeplay and leadership, she captained India to their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025. This achievement adds yet another feather to what has been a monumental period for the Indian skipper.
Earlier this year, Harmanpreet became the most-capped player in the history of women's international cricket, surpassing New Zealand's Suzie Bates.
At 37 years old and in what could be one of her final World Cup campaigns, Harmanpreet continues to lead by example. She is the first Indian to participate in all 10 editions of the tournament, showcasing remarkable longevity and consistency.
IndiaW vs PakistanW Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, N Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy
Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (captain), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, and Sadia Iqbal
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