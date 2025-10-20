India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become only the second Indian batter -and the seventh overall - to surpass 1,000 runs in ICC Women's ODI World Cup history.

Harmanpreet achieved the milestone during India's ICC World Cup 2025 match against England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 19, 2025. She scored a fluent 70 runs off 70 balls, anchoring the middle order in a chase of 283.

It was Harmanpreet's eighth fifty-plus score in the Women’s ODI World Cup and she went past the 1000 run mark. The 36-year-old Kaur joined former India skipper Mithali Raj in this prestigious list.

Players To Score 1000-Plus Runs in Women's World Cup

1501 - Debbie Hockley (NZ-W)

1321 - Mithali Raj (IND-W)

1299 - Janette Brittin (ENG-W)

1231 - Charlotte Edwards (ENG-W)

1208 - Suzie Bates (NZ-W)

1151 - Belinda Clark (AUS-W)

1021* - Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W)

However, Harmanpreet's fifty went in vain as England successfully defended 289 to register a narrow win against India in a thrilling ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match in Indore on Sunday.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Beat India To Reach Semi-Finals

In a thrilling contest, England held their nerve to beat India by four runs and reach the semi-finals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, former England skipper Heather Knight gave a batting masterclass. Her composed 109 formed the backbone of England's innings and helped them post 288/8 in 50 overs.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana’s elegant 88, along with Harmanpreet Kaur’s amazing 70 and Deepti Sharma’s late fifty, had seemingly set India on course for securing their highest chase in women’s ODIs.

However, England struck at crucial moments, breaking key partnerships and tightening their grip as the required run rate climbed, making the chase increasingly difficult for India, who were eventually restricted to 284/6 in a chase of 289.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt (2/47) was the pick of the bowlers while Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell chipped in with a wicket each.

With this, England became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals, joining South Africa and Australia. After Sunday's win, England now have nine points from five matches in level with Australia while India remain on four points having played five games.