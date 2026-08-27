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Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reach Dubai for Women’s Asia Cup 2026 - WATCH

India head into the tournament as its most successful side and will be looking to regain the title after Sri Lanka ended their dominance by winning the previous edition on home soil in 2024. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reach Dubai for Women’s Asia Cup 2026 - WATCH
Image Credit: Asian Cricket Council

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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