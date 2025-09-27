Harmanpreet Kaur: Lessons From 2017 World Cup Driving India’s 2025 Title Dream

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has spoken about the team’s mindset and preparations ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which begins on September 30. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament marks a historic run for the Women in Blue, who will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.

Leading the side into her fifth World Cup, the 36-year-old Harmanpreet acknowledged the enormous expectations from fans but insisted the team is focused on playing with freedom.

Harmanpreet on handling pressure and enjoying cricket

Speaking on JioHotstar, she shared her excitement about playing the World Cup at home. “It is my fifth ODI World Cup, and getting to lead the team in a home World Cup, it can’t be bigger than this. It’s a home World Cup, but we do not want to put any pressure on ourselves. Our primary goal is to enjoy cricket. The 2017 World Cup was a game-changing World Cup for us that brought a lot of awareness in India. Now, we have a big bunch of talent, and the Women’s Premier League also played a big role in our lives. Every year has brought so much positivity to our cricket. I do not think any player can explain how it feels when the national anthem is being played. It is a very proud moment for me,” Harmanpreet said.

She explained that her big motivation remains the same as always. “Even when we play a World Cup, the mindset is the same: I want to do something special for my team and my country. I always motivate myself that way. Whenever I go out there, I should not feel any pressure. Playing a World Cup, in home conditions, will be a very special moment for all of us. And if we are able to win here, that will be a very big moment in my life, and not just in my life, but for the entire country. Everyone is waiting for that moment, and hopefully this time we will not disappoint them.”

Harmanpreet’s World Cup record

Harmanpreet Kaur holds an impressive record at the ODI World Cup. She is the ninth-highest run scorer in the history of the tournament, with 876 runs in 26 matches from 22 innings. She averages 51.52 and has scored three centuries and four half-centuries, with her best being the iconic unbeaten 171.

Her leadership at the ODI World Cup 2025 will be crucial, as India look to end their wait for a white-ball trophy.

India’s squad for the ODI World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet will lead a strong Indian squad featuring a mix of youth and experience. The team includes seasoned campaigners like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues, alongside young performers such as Pratika Rawal and Richa Ghosh.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

India will open the tournament against Sri Lanka at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on September 30. With their captain motivated and the squad brimming with talent, the Women in Blue will look to give fans the long-awaited moment of glory on home soil