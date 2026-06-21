/Harmanpreet Kaur makes world record, becomes 1st-ever player in cricket history to...

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s cricket team captain, etched her name permanently into the record books on Sunday. Walking out for the toss against South Africa at Old Trafford in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Kaur officially became the first cricketer in the history of the sport - male or female - to play 200 Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.
Kaur, who made her T20I debut for India in 2009, has embodied longevity, leadership, and resilience over a 17-year international career. She previously set the record as the first to reach 150 T20Is during the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.
ALSO READ: 4 teams that could acquire Hardik Pandya via trade before IPL 2027: CSK, Rajasthan Royals and...
The milestone marks a poetic, full-circle moment for the 37-year-old veteran. Harmanpreet made her T20I debut exactly 17 years ago in June 2009 during the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup - also held on English soil. Nearly two decades later, she continues to lead from the front, outlasting generations of peers to stand alone at the pinnacle of international longevity.
To put her incredible durability into perspective, no male cricketer has even crossed the 165-match mark. Ireland's Paul Stirling leads the men's circuit with 163 T20Is, closely followed by Indian opener Rohit Sharma at 159.
Most T20 International Appearances (All-Time)
Player Team Matches
Harmanpreet Kaur India 200
Suzie Bates New Zealand 184
Danni Wyatt-Hodge England 183
Ellyse Perry Australia 177
Smriti Mandhana India 169
Most matches as captain in Women’s Internationals
220 - Charlotte Edwards
200 - Harmanpreet Kaur
199 - Heather Knight
195 - Mithali Raj
183 - Chamari Athapaththu
182 - Meg Lanning
Smriti Mandhana presented Kaur with a special commemorative jersey before the game, symbolizing team respect for their leader.
ALSO READ: 4 star players who are likely to be traded ahead of IPL 2027: Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and...
Before her 200th appearance, Kaur had amassed over 4,123 runs in 199 T20Is at an average of around 30, with one century and 17 fifties. She stands as one of the format's most prolific all-rounders, contributing with the ball (32 wickets) and in the field.
Her journey reflects the growth of women's cricket in India, from early struggles to captaining in high-stakes global events. She also boasts strong records in ODIs (over 4,500 runs) and has been a cornerstone of India's white-ball teams.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.