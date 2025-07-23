Harmanpreet Kaur Opens Up About The Game Plan That Helped Her Regain Form In 3rd ODI

After enduring a string of underwhelming performances, India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur bounced back in style during the third ODI against England, leading from the front with a match-winning knock. Speaking after the game, she offered insights into the mental reset and tactical changes that helped her find her “lost mojo.”

Focused Mindset Over Flashy Shots

Harmanpreet revealed that she made a conscious effort to keep things simple. Instead of forcing her shots early in the innings, she chose to give herself time, focusing on staying calm and trusting her process. “I wanted to talk to myself in the first 10 balls and not think too much about the past. That helped me settle in,” said the Indian skipper.

The result was a fluent innings that not only saw her return to form but also energised the Indian batting lineup in a crucial decider against a strong England side.

A Knock to Remember

Her composed approach yielded instant dividends. Harmanpreet went on to score a crucial century, marking her second-fastest ODI ton and adding her name to a historic list. It was also her third century in England, making her the first visiting batter, across men’s and women’s ODIs, to achieve this feat. She paced her innings beautifully, absorbing pressure early before accelerating in the middle overs. Her partnership with the middle-order helped India set up a commanding chase, ultimately sealing the series 2-1.

Team Effort and Young Stars Shine

While Harmanpreet grabbed headlines with the bat, she credited her teammates, especially young seamer Kranti Goud, for their impact. “She’s always ready to deliver. That six-wicket haul was a game-changer,” she added. Goud’s spell dismantled England’s middle order, ensuring India chased a modest target and had the psychological edge throughout the innings.

Timely Boost Before the World Cup

With the Women’s ODI World Cup around the corner, this performance couldn’t have come at a better time for Harmanpreet and Team India. The win not only ended the series on a high note but also injected much-needed confidence into the side.

India will host the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup later this year, and their captain’s return to form could be the X-factor the team needs on home soil.