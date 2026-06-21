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Harmanpreet Kaur set for historic 200th T20I, India coach says, 'She's a role model for cricketers globally'

Harmanpreet Kaur is on the verge of creating history by becoming the first cricketer to reach 200 T20I appearances. Ahead of the milestone, India's coaching staff and even opposition players praised her impact on the game and her leadership qualities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur set for historic 200th T20I, India coach says, 'She's a role model for cricketers globally'
Image Credit: Pic Credits: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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