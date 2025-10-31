Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes Third Straight World Cup Knockout Fifty as India Chase 339 to Enter Final

In the world of women’s cricket, there are clutch players—and then there is Harmanpreet Kaur. On Thursday night in Navi Mumbai, under the intense glare of a packed stadium and the weight of World Cup history, India’s captain once again lived up to her reputation as “Big Match Harman,” driving India into the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final with a thrilling five-wicket win over defending champions Australia.

Facing a daunting target of 339—one of the highest ever in Women’s World Cup knockout history—India needed composure, belief, and a captain who thrives when the moment demands greatness. Harmanpreet delivered exactly that, smashing 89 off 88 balls and stitching a match-turning 167-run partnership with the in-form Jemimah Rodrigues, who remained unbeaten on a masterful 127. Their stand, layered with grit, timing, and fearless stroke-play, turned the semifinals into a statement: this Indian team belongs on the biggest stage.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The Queen of Knockouts

If big moments define sporting legacies, Harmanpreet’s resume is sparkling gold. Thursday marked her third straight fifty-plus score in Women’s ODI World Cup knockouts, extending her tally to 311 runs in three knockout games at an astonishing average of 155.50. These numbers are the stuff legends are made of.

Her unforgettable 171* in the 2017 semifinal lives in folklore. Now, her latest 89—full of intent and power—adds another chapter to her reputation as India’s most reliable big-match performer. Across World Cup formats, Harmanpreet now boasts 492 knockout runs with one century and four fifties, reinforcing her status as India’s clutch engine.

This campaign hasn’t been her most fluent overall—234 runs in seven innings—but when it mattered most, she stood tallest. That’s what separates a champion from the rest.

Australia’s Strong Start, India’s Stronger Response

Australia, in familiar territory batting first, posted a commanding 338 in 49.5 overs, courtesy of:

Phoebe Litchfield – 119 (93 balls)

Ellyse Perry – 77 (88 balls)

Ash Gardner – 63 (45 balls)

Despite being 155/1 at one stage, India clawed back, thanks to Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73). Yet, a late-order burst pushed the Aussies to a total that has crushed teams in the past. But not this one. Not on this night.

India’s chase was shaky early—Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24) falling inside the first 10 overs. At 59/2, pressure loomed. And then walked Harman. Calm. Focused. Ready.

Alongside Jemimah’s elegant stroke-making, she absorbed Australia’s aggression, neutralised their plans, and eventually dismantled their attack with cricketing intelligence and controlled aggression. Cameos from Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) and Amanjot Kaur (15* off 8) sealed the chase with nine balls to spare, sending the Wankhede crowd into raptures.

“We Have Crossed That Line” – Harman Speaks from the Heart

“I don’t have words,” Harmanpreet said post-match, eyes moist but spirit roaring.

“This time we have crossed that line we’ve been working towards for so many years.”

Her words captured more than victory—they captured a revolution years in the making. India's captain emphasised belief, trust, and resilience:

“Any player can win a match from any situation,” she said—a statement symbolic of India’s depth and hunger.

This was not just a chase. It was a message—to doubters, to world cricket, and to history.