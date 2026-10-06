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Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as Indian women's cricket team captain across all formats

Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as captain of the Indian women’s cricket team across all formats, saying she will continue playing and remain part of the team.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as Indian women's cricket team captain across all formats
Image Credit: IANS

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