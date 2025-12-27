Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses Meg Lanning To Become Most Successful T20I Captain As India Clean Sweeps Sri Lanka

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name into the history books on Friday by becoming the most successful captain in Women’s T20 International cricket, surpassing former Australia skipper Meg Lanning. The landmark achievement came after India registered a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the third T20I, sealing the five-match series 3-0.

Sri Lanka Struggles Against India’s Bowling Might

Batting first, Sri Lanka found it difficult to build momentum against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. Early breakthroughs put the visitors on the back foot, and despite brief resistance from Hasini Perera (25 off 18), Imesha Dulani (27 off 32) and Kavisha Dilhari (20 off 13), they were restricted to 112/7 in their 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper Kaushini Nuthyangana added a late unbeaten 19, but the total proved well below par on a surface that offered good value for shots.

Shafali Verma Powers India to Comfortable Chase

India’s response was led by a blistering knock from Shafali Verma, who smashed 79 off 42 balls, registering her 13th T20I half-century. Her aggressive approach ensured India remained firmly in control throughout the chase. Though Smriti Mandhana (1) and Jemimah Rodrigues (9) departed cheaply, captain Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with an unbeaten 21, guiding the hosts home with 6.4 overs to spare.

A Historic Milestone for Harmanpreet Kaur

With this victory, Harmanpreet not only guided India to an unassailable 3-0 series lead but also etched her name into the record books as the most successful captain in women’s T20I history. Harmanpreet now has 77 T20I victories as captain, moving past Lanning’s tally of 76 wins and further cementing her legacy as one of the greatest leaders in women’s cricket.

India continues to set the Benchmark

The emphatic win underlined India’s growing depth and dominance across departments. With form, confidence, and momentum on their side, the Indian women’s team continue to set the standard in international cricket as the series heads into its final stages.