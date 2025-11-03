Harmanpreet Kaur Touches Amol Muzumdar & Jay Shah’s Feet After World Cup Win, Watch Viral Video

After decades of heartbreak and near-misses, India finally etched their name in cricketing folklore, clinching their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title at a packed DY Patil Stadium. It wasn’t just a victory — it was a moment that united a nation, celebrated generations of dedication, and marked a new dawn for women’s cricket in India.

Under the astute guidance of head coach Amol Muzumdar, the Women in Blue carved out a memorable 52-run win over South Africa, delivering a performance soaked in belief, discipline, and sheer will. The scenes that followed — captain Harmanpreet Kaur touching her coach’s feet and later bowing to ICC Chairman Jay Shah — were not just emotional gestures; they symbolised a journey defined by respect, humility, and grit.

Shafali Verma Shines on the Grandest Stage

In a contest that demanded composure and courage, 21-year-old Shafali Verma answered the call like a seasoned legend. Her 87-run masterclass — aggressive yet calculated — set the tone for India’s competitive 298. If that wasn’t enough, she backed it up with two crucial wickets, turning pressure into dominance when it mattered most.

“One word for Shafali — magical,” Muzumdar said, visibly moved. “Semi-final, final, packed stadium, all the pressure — she turns up every time.”

This wasn’t just a performance — it was the arrival of a generational superstar.

Bowling Brilliance: Deepti’s Five-for & Sree Charani’s Fire

If Shafali lit the spark, the bowlers ensured it roared into a wildfire. Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul ripped through South Africa's chase, while Sree Charani held her nerve in the death overs, proving India’s pace-spin balance is evolving into a global force.

South Africa, valiant and spirited, were bowled out for 246 — their hopes smothered by India’s relentless discipline and enhanced by renewed focus on fitness and fielding.

“That was something we spoke a lot about in the dressing room,” Muzumdar said. “They just turned it up today.”

A Coach’s Redemption, A Captain’s Revenge

For Harmanpreet Kaur, this victory was personal. Eight years ago, she walked off a losing final in tears — today, she lifted the trophy instead. When she hugged deputy Smriti Mandhana after taking a stunning catch to dismiss de Klerk, it was more than celebration — it was a release.

For Amol Muzumdar, long called the “Nearly Man” of Indian cricket after being denied a Test debut despite historic first-class numbers, this win was redemption wrapped in poetic justice.

“They deserve every bit of this moment,” he said, voice trembling. “This is a watershed moment for Indian cricket. The hard work, the belief — they’ve made every Indian proud.”