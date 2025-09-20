India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has had a unique journey with her jersey numbers, each phase carrying a story and special meaning. In her early playing days, Harmanpreet wore the number 84. This number wasn’t a random choice, but one made by her mother as a tribute to the victims of the 1984 riots. It carried a deeply personal connection for her family, giving her initial years in cricket a sense of purpose beyond the boundaries of sport. As her career progressed, Harmanpreet opted for number 7, a change tied to her fond memories from school and later reinforced by her admiration for MS Dhoni, who is universally associated with the number. With the number 7 on her back, Harmanpreet showcased an aggressive style, courageous leadership, and the fearless brand of cricket that made her a standout for India. For many years, No.7 became symbolic of her dynamic presence on the field.

When Things Changed

But things changed in November 2024 during the launch of India’s new ODI kit in Mumbai. To everyone’s surprise, Harmanpreet appeared wearing a jersey stamped with the number 23 instead of her trademark 7. Speaking at the event, she expressed her excitement about the revamped design and colors, calling the fresh jersey “very special.”

Why did she switch numbers?

The move was not without reason. Renowned numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani revealed that he had recommended Harmanpreet adopt number 23 for greater fortune in her career. Trusting his guidance, she went ahead with the change, and success followed soon after. Leading Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League 2025, Harmanpreet not only guided the franchise to a memorable victory over Delhi Capitals in the final but also played a starring role. She topped the scoring charts in the title clash and was named Player of the Match, further strengthening belief in Jumaani’s numerological prediction.

Having embraced number 23, Harmanpreet Kaur now carries that jersey into the biggest stage of her career the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. This switch, blending personal tradition with new beginnings, adds another fascinating chapter to her leadership journey.

Indian Women's World Cup 2025 Squad

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghar

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Warm-up schedule

25 September: India v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

25 September: South Africa v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru, 3 PM

25 September: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM

25 September: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka ‘A’, R.Premadasa, Colombo, 3 PM

27 September: Australia v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

27 September: India v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru, 3 PM

27 September: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM

28 September: South Africa v India ‘A’, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

28 September: Pakistan v Sri Lanka ‘A’, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM