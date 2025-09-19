After a stunning 102-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at New Chandigarh, India will aim to replicate that performance in the series decider at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. This match also marks the first women’s ODI in the national capital in nearly 30 years, adding extra significance to the clash. Riding high on Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant 117 off 91 balls and a strategic six-bowler approach, India achieved their first home ODI win over Australia in 18 years and set the stage for a potential maiden bilateral series victory.

India’s bowling attack, led by spinners Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Goud, dismantled the Australian lineup, restricting them to 190. The tactical shift from a four-spinner attack in the opener to including an extra seam bowler paid dividends, allowing India to maintain pressure from the powerplay and dominate key moments. However, Renuka’s mid-innings exit in the second ODI raises questions about her availability for the decider, especially with the ODI World Cup looming.

Australia Seek Bounce-Back in Series Finale

For Australia, Wednesday’s defeat ended their 13-match ODI unbeaten streak and served as a wake-up call ahead of their World Cup defence. While Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland provided resistance, the team struggled with forming big partnerships and maintaining bowling consistency. The potential return of opener Phoebe Litchfield from a quad strain and pace-bowling all-rounder Kim Garth could bolster the Australian lineup for the decider, while Darcie Brown impressed in the previous match with 3-42.

With the series level at 1-1 and the ODI World Cup on the horizon, the stage is set for a thrilling finale. India will look to improve middle-order contributions and fielding efficiency, while Australia will aim to reclaim dominance and secure a crucial victory.

When: Saturday, September 20, 1:30 PM IST

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana and Tejal Hasabnis

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c &wk), Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham