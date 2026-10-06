Harmanpreet Kaur, the ICC Women's ODI World Cup-winning skipper, stepped down as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all three formats on Tuesday, drawing the curtain on one of Indian cricket history's most transformative leadership eras.
Harmanpreet's tenure as India captain transformed Indian women’s cricket from perennial contenders into ruthless world champions. Taking over the T20I mantle in 2016 and succeeding Mithali Raj as full-time all-format captain in 2022, she infused the dressing room with unapologetic aggression, tactical boldness, and an uncompromising will to win.
ALSO READ: 'Dadagiri' starts at Delhi Capitals: Sourav Ganguly replaces Hemang Badani as DC coach for IPL 2027
Harmanpreet's leadership ended India's long wait for major silverware, cementing historic firsts across ICC events and multi-sport tournaments:
2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup: The undisputed pinnacle of her career. Leading on home soil, she took the final catch against South Africa to secure India’s maiden 50-over World Cup title, joining Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni as the only Indian captains to lift the ODI World Cup.
Back-to-Back Asian Games Gold Medals (2022 & 2026): She guided India to gold at Hangzhou 2022 when cricket returned to the Games, and closed her captaincy era with a dominant defense of the gold medal against Sri Lanka at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
2022 Commonwealth Games Silver: In cricket’s debut at Birmingham 2022, she produced a fighting 65 in the final against Australia to secure a historic podium finish.
Four Asia Cup Trophies: From stepping in to lead a defense of 81 runs against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup final, she featured at the helm across multiple Asia Cup triumphs (2012, 2016, 2022, and 2026).
Across 211 international matches as captain, Harmanpreet accumulated 126 wins, establishing the highest win percentage (59.72%) of any captain in Indian women's cricket history.
Format Matches Led Won Lost Tied/NR Win %
Test 5 4 1 0 80.00%
ODI 51 30 19 2 58.82%
T20I 155 93 57 5 60.00%
Total 211 127 77 7 60.19%
First In History to 150 T20Is: She became the first cricketer in world cricket - male or female - to lead a country in 150 T20 Internationals.
Test Dominance: Restoring red-ball cricket to prominence, her side secured landmark home Test victories against giants England and Australia, registering four wins out of five Tests.
Before Harmanpreet, Indian women's cricket was largely defined by defensive accumulation and classic orthodoxy. She modernized the side's DNA:
Power Over Preservation: Harmanpreet encouraged fearless middle-order batting, challenging the top order to play high-strike-rate cricket rather than merely building innings for the death overs.
Aggressive Bowling Changes: Known for bowling herself in crunch overs and backing unorthodox match-ups, she frequently trusted young spinners in the powerplay and death overs.
Big-Match Tenacity: She instilled self-belief in high-pressure games against Australia and England - teams India previously struggled to finish against in knockouts.
Her tenure was not without controversy. Harmanpreet wore her heart on her sleeve, and her fiery temper occasionally boiled over - most notably during the 2023 Bangladesh tour, where she smashed the stumps after a dismissal and received a two-match ICC suspension.
Yet, within the team, this fierce edge was seen as the very antidote India needed against international powerhouses. She refused to accept sub-par efforts, constantly pushing the standards of fitness, intensity, and body language.
Harmanpreet Kaur took charge of a team seeking identity on the global stage and left it as a world champion. Her era coincided with the explosion of the Women's Premier League (WPL) and BCCI pay parity, giving women's cricket in India the cultural weight of mainstream sport.
By delivering the elusive ICC trophy and sustaining a competitive standard across formats, she bridged the pioneering era of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami with a self-assured, fearless modern generation.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.