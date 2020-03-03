Harpreet Kaur-led Team India on course for T20 Women's World Cup Final, says former Australian pacer Brett Lee

India are a vastly improved team and their progress to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinal reveals the great strides the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has made, says former Australian pace spearhead Brett Lee. Writing a column for the ICC, Lee credited the Indian women for topping Group A which also had four-time champion Australia in it by winning all their four matches.

"We saw from the opener against Australia just how good India can be, and it’s no surprise they’ve continued that form to top Group A. They’ve never reached the final but this is a different India team from the one they’ve seen before. They’ve combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball," Lee wrote.

He pointed out that Indian women players are among the best in the world, and the team has rallied around captain Harmanpreet Kaur to come up with positive results. "We’ve always known they have some of the best players in the world but now Harmanpreet Kaur has a team around her that can support the big players, and fill in the gaps when they have an off day. They’ll go into the semi-finals full of confidence and it will take an excellent team to stop them from reaching the Final."

Praising 16-year-old explosive batswoman Shafali Verma, he stated, "Shafali Verma has been excellent at the top of the order, she’s brought a fearless energy to India’s batting and been brilliant to watch. You feel she can go even bigger as well – she hasn’t reached 50 yet, which is both exciting for those watching and worrying for the bowlers!"

Shafali has been in devastating form in the tournament so far and has scored 161 runs in the four league matches. Her highest is 47 against Sri Lanka. India defeated Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the league stages to to storm into the T20 Women's World Cup semifinals as Group A topper.

Lee also expressed his happiness that Australia are also into the semifinals. He was confident that the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be filled to its capacity for the ICC T20 Women's World Cup final on March 8, 2020. "As a former Australian international, I’m thrilled that Meg Lanning and the girls have made it – and what a comeback they’ve produced to do so. Losing the first game and under the expectation of a home crowd – you don’t get pressure greater than that. Lanning and the team have said they enjoy the pressure, they thrive upon it, but to go out and produce that when you have everything to lose is so commendable."

England and South Africa have reached the semifinal from Group B but the winner of the group is yet to be decided. While England are currently leading the group after completing all their four matches, South Africa play West Indies in the final match and a win will make them top Group B.

"Speaking of runs, England’s experienced pair of Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver have shown just how class they are. From ball one the pair have been exceptional with more runs than anyone in the tournament. With Sciver, scoring three half-centuries in four matches is top consistency – and her ability to play all around the ground really stands her out. England have fought well to come back from the South Africa loss but they’ll still be looking for more of their batters to contribute," Lee asserted.

"I’ve been very impressed with their spinners as well – Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn are both very young but they’ve shown their class in this tournament. Australian pitches aren’t always easy for spinners but the two have worked excellently in tandem, and it bodes very well for England in the years to come, as well as in the knockout stages," he added.

Putting the underdogs tag on South Africa, Lee stated that they have improved a lot from the last T20 oorld Cup. "But you also can’t discount South Africa, either. They were probably underdogs heading into the tournament but they seem to relish going under the radar. In Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk, they’ve got a great blend in their openers and the captain has shown how well she can lead in all areas. Their first win over England shouldn’t be overlooked, and they’ve shown how much they’ve learnt since the last World Cup. And as a former fast bowler, I’ve really enjoyed watching Shabnim Ismail – few steam in quite like she does and having her pace always offers a point of difference in a bowling attack."