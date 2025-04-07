Harry Brook Appointed England’s New White-Ball Captain, Replaces Jos Buttler After Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle

In a significant development, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced Harry Brook as the new white-ball captain of the national team. The 26-year-old replaces Jos Buttler, who stepped down following England's disappointing performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 held in Pakistan.

Reacting to the news, an emotional Harry Brook said it was a dream come true. “It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team,” Brook said.

Brook also shared his excitement about the future of England cricket. “There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups, and major events. I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got.”

Brook's Journey in International Cricket

Brook made his international debut in 2022 and quickly became a regular in England’s limited-overs setup. So far, he has featured in 26 ODIs and 44 T20Is, scoring 816 runs at an average of 34.00 with a highest score of 110. A key member of the England team that won the T20 World Cup in 2022, Brook’s batting prowess and cool temperament under pressure have drawn praise from cricketing circles.

In addition to his white-ball success, Brook is also a formidable presence in the Test arena and currently holds the No.2 spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batters.

Leadership Experience on the Big Stage

Captaincy is not a new challenge for Brook. He led England last year in a five-match ODI series against Australia when Buttler was unavailable. Although England lost the series 2-3, Brook’s leadership skills were lauded. Furthermore, he captained England in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2018, guiding the team to the top of Group C before bowing out in the Super League quarterfinals against Australia.

His recent experience as the vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is over the past year also helped groom him for this leadership role.

A New Era in English White-Ball Cricket

Brook takes over at a time when England is looking to rebuild after underwhelming performances in recent global tournaments. With a new captain at the helm and a talented pool of players at his disposal, England will be hoping to turn a new page and once again become a dominant force in white-ball cricket under Brook’s leadership.