Harry Brook Breaks Records, Ben Duckett Achieves Milestone As England Registers 1st Win In 15 Years

The ongoing Boxing Day Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series produced high drama on the opening day as both Australia and England endured dramatic collapses at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Harry Brook Breaks Historic Record

Despite England’s batting struggles, Harry Brook provided a major highlight by scripting history. The 26-year-old right-hander became the fastest player in Test cricket to reach 3,000 runs in terms of balls faced. Brook reached the landmark in just 3,468 deliveries, surpassing the previous record held by Adam Gilchrist, who had taken 3,610 balls. His quickfire 41 off 34 balls showcased his aggressive intent and reaffirmed his status as one of the most dynamic batters in modern Test cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Notably, Brook also joined an elite list of batters to score 3,000 Test runs at an average above 45 and a strike rate over 70, placing him alongside legends such as Sir Vivian Richards, Virender Sehwag, and Adam Gilchrist.

Ben Duckett Reaches Milestone Amid Struggles

Another significant moment came from opener Ben Duckett, who crossed the 3,000-run mark in Test cricket during England’s second innings. The left-hander scored a brisk 34 off 26 balls, including four boundaries and a six, in a chase of 175 runs. However, Duckett’s overall form in the series has been underwhelming. Across four Tests, he has managed just 133 runs at an average of 16.62, with a top score of 34. His performances have been further overshadowed by off-field distractions, with the England and Wales Cricket Board reportedly looking into an incident involving him during the Brisbane Test break.

England Registers First Win

England win a Test in Australia - their first triumph Down Under since January 2011. Nearly 15 years of waiting finally comes to an end, and what a moment it is for their loyal fans and also for seniors like Root and Stokes, who have carried the scars of so many tours here. The urn may already be gone this series, but England have shown immense resilience and character to fight back, not just in the contest as a whole but in this very Test, to claim a Boxing Day victory.