Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals

England captain Harry Brook etched his name into cricket history with a sensational century against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, becoming the first captain ever to score a hundred in the tournament’s history. Brook’s magnificent knock not only rescued England from early trouble but also powered them to a crucial Super 8 victory and confirmed England’s place in the semi-finals.

Captain Leads From the Front

Chasing a competitive target of 165, England suffered an early collapse as Shaheen Afridi removed Phil Salt and Jos Buttler inside the powerplay. With the scoreboard reading 35/3, pressure mounted on the defending champions. Brook responded like a true leader. Walking in at a critical moment, the skipper combined composure with aggression, counterattacking Pakistan’s pace and spin alike. He steadily rebuilt the innings before shifting gears, finding boundaries at regular intervals and putting the bowlers under constant pressure.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Century to Remember

The right-hander reached his milestone in style, bringing up his hundred off just 51 deliveries with a boundary that sparked celebrations across the ground. His innings featured 10 fours and 4 sixes, showcasing both elegance and fearless strokeplay. The knock was widely hailed as one of the finest innings of the tournament, especially considering the match situation and the quality of Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Highest individual scores by a captain in T20 WCs

100 - Harry Brook vs PAK, Pallekele, 2026*

98 - Chris Gayle vs IND, Bridgetown, 2010

94* - Lorcan Tucker vs OMAN, Colombo SSC, 2026

92 - Rohit Sharma vs AUS, Bridgetown, 2024

Match Summary: England vs Pakistan

Pakistan posted 164 runs, led by Sahibzada Farhan’s composed 63, with support from Babar Azam and brief attacking cameos from Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan. However, they lost momentum in the middle overs and suffered a late collapse. England’s disciplined bowling, led by Liam Dawson’s 3/24 and key strikes from Archer and Overton, kept the total slightly below par.

England completed a dramatic chase after a match filled with momentum swings. Shaheen Afridi struck early, removing Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell to leave England struggling. Harry Brook then produced a captain’s masterclass, anchoring the innings with a brilliant century while rotating strike and attacking smartly. Supported by Will Jacks, Brook guided England close before Afridi dismissed him late, but the foundation was set. Despite a tense finish, England secured a deserved win and became the first team to reach the semi-finals.