Harry Brook Dethrones Joe Root To Reclaim No.1 ICC Test Ranking; Shubman Gill Soars To Career-Best Sixth After Record Breaking Edgbaston Match

The ICC Men's Test Rankings have witnessed a major shake-up following outstanding performances in the recent second Test between India and England in Birmingham. England’s Harry Brook has returned to the summit of the Test batting charts, while India’s Shubman Gill has climbed to a career-best sixth position after a record-breaking match.

Brook Ends Root’s Reign At The Top

England middle-order batter Harry Brook reclaimed the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings after his commanding 158-run knock in the first innings at Edgbaston. Brook now has 886 rating points, moving 18 points clear of former skipper and teammate Joe Root, whose six-month reign at the top comes to an end.

Brook had previously touched the No. 1 spot briefly in December 2024, but his recent consistency and form have firmly cemented his status as one of the best red-ball batters in the world.

Shubhman Gill Smashes Records, Climbs to No. 6

While Brook may be at the top, the most sensational rise has come from India’s Shubman Gill, who leapt 15 places to No. 6 — his highest-ever ranking. Gill’s monumental scores of 269 and 161 in both innings of the second Test not only helped India level the five-match series 1-1 but also placed him in elite company:

Only the second player in history to score 150+ in both innings of a Test.

Second-highest match aggregate (430 runs) in the history of Test cricket.

Gill, who started the series ranked 23rd, is now firmly among the world’s elite Test batters.

Jadeja, Smith Also Rise After Edgbaston Classic

Several other performers from the Edgbaston Test have also been rewarded in the latest ICC update:

Ravindra Jadeja: Moved up six spots to 39th among batters after scores of 89 and 69 not out*.

Jamie Smith: Entered the top 10 for the first time after his scores of 184 and 88*, jumping 16 places.

Siraj, Akash Deep Shine With the Ball

India’s fast bowlers also made massive gains:

Mohammed Siraj: Jumped six spots to 22nd, thanks to his 7-wicket haul in the Test.

Akash Deep: Made the biggest leap, climbing 39 places to 45th, following his 10-wicket match haul, a milestone achievement in just his second Test.

Mulder’s Historic Knock Powers Rankings Surge

In the Bulawayo Test, South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder registered a record-breaking 367 not out, now the highest individual score by a South African batter. His exceptional showing sees him rise: 34 places to 22nd among batters

ODI Rankings: Mendis and Hasaranga Break Into Top 10

In the ODI rankings, Sri Lanka’s series win over Bangladesh led to key movements: Kusal Mendis: Climbed into the top 10 for the first time after his 124 in the final ODI.

Charith Asalanka: Moved up to sixth with his century in the series opener.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Returned to the top 10 among ODI bowlers, now ranked eighth.

IND vs ENG 2025: Lords Test From Tomorrow

India and England are all set to clash in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord’s from July 10 to 14, with the series level at 1-1. England won the first Test at Leeds by five wickets, thanks to Ben Duckett’s brilliant 149. India bounced back strongly with a historic 336-run win at Edgbaston, led by Shubman Gill’s twin centuries (269 & 161) and Akash Deep’s 10-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah is set to return for India at Lord’s, while England may include Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson to make the most of the pace-friendly conditions.