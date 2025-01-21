ENG vs IND: England's young batting sensation Harry Brook has been appointed as the new vice-captain for the white-ball formats, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced. This decision comes ahead of England's highly-anticipated series against India, marking another significant milestone in Brook's flourishing career.

A Rising Star In English Cricket

Harry Brook, who will turn 26 next month, has rapidly established himself as a key figure in England's cricket setup. Since his international debut in a T20I against the West Indies three years ago, Brook has demonstrated remarkable consistency across all formats:

T20Is: 39 matches, 707 runs

ODIs: 20 matches, 719 runs

Tests: 24 matches, 2,281 runs

His career tally includes nine centuries and 18 half-centuries, showcasing his ability to perform under varying conditions. Brook’s appointment as vice-captain is a testament to his leadership potential and growing influence within the team.

England’s Tour of India

Under the captaincy of Jos Buttler, England is set to begin their five-match T20I series against India on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The tour will also feature a three-match ODI series, which serves as the final white-ball assignment for both teams ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in February. The ODI squad, which will also compete in the Champions Trophy, includes notable names like Joe Root, Mark Wood, and Liam Livingstone.

Preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy

Following the India tour, England will travel to Pakistan and Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy, commencing on February 19. England's opening match will be against arch-rivals Australia, while India begins their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. The tournament will test the mettle of both teams in challenging conditions.

England’s White-Ball Squads

T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (vc), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

ODI Squad (India Tour & ICC Champions Trophy): Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (vc), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Brook The Future Of England Cricket

Brook’s promotion highlights England’s focus on nurturing young talent with leadership qualities. Alongside seasoned campaigners like Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid, Brook’s vice-captaincy is expected to bring a fresh perspective to England’s white-ball strategies. As the team gears up for major challenges, Brook’s influence both as a player and leader will be pivotal.