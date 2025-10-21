Harry Brook Joins Eoin Morgan In Elite Fastest Fifty Record For England

ENG vs NZ: England T20I captain Harry Brook showcased a sensational batting display in the second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on October 20. Coming in at a tricky situation with England struggling at 68 for 2, Brook seized control alongside Phil Salt to stabilize the innings.

Harry Brook's Explosive Fifty in Just 22 Balls

Brook smashed his fifth T20I fifty in just 22 balls, making it the second fastest fifty by an England captain in T20I history. He reached the milestone in the 14th over against spinner Mitchell Santner, completing his fifty with a single off the final delivery of the over.

Joins Eoin Morgan

The record for the fastest T20I fifty by an England captain is held by Eoin Morgan, who achieved it twice in 21 balls, first against New Zealand in 2019 and then against South Africa in 2020. Brook now ranks second in this record, highlighting his explosive potential as a captain.

Brook’s Partnership with Phil Salt Dominates

After his record-breaking fifty, Brook continued his attacking display, scoring 78 off 35 balls before being caught by Kyle Jamieson at deep mid-wicket in the 18th over. His partnership with Phil Salt produced a massive 129-run stand, with Salt contributing 85 off 56 balls, anchoring England’s innings after early setbacks.

England Posts 236/4 Despite Early Wobbles

England had started shakily, losing Jos Buttler cheaply for 4 runs in the second over. Thanks to Brook’s and Salt’s efforts, England recovered to post a strong total of 236 for 4 in 20 overs, setting a challenging target for New Zealand.

Brook’s Impact as Captain

Brook’s innings not only showcased his aggressive batting but also his composure under pressure. His ability to accelerate the scoring in a crisis situation demonstrates his growing importance as a leader in the England T20I setup.