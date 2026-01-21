Harry Brook Leads As England Announce Playing XI For Sri Lanka ODI Series Opener

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced England’s playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on January 22 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. The match marks the start of a three-game ODI series.

Harry Brook Continues as Captain

Harry Brook will continue to lead the side, with England naming a balanced XI that blends experience and youth. Senior players Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and leg-spinner Adil Rashid have all been included. England has also recalled Zak Crawley to the ODI setup after a gap of 776 days, signalling a renewed approach at the top of the order.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ahead of the series opener, Brook addressed an off-field incident that occurred in November, the night before an ODI against New Zealand. The England skipper admitted to an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in Wellington, an episode that led to a fine and official warning from the ECB.

Brook Addresses Off-Field Incident

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Brook took responsibility for his actions and expressed regret. “I made a terrible mistake, not only as a player but as a captain. It was very unprofessional, and I should be leading from the front,” Brook said, as quoted by Sky Sports. He also apologised to his teammates and fans, acknowledging that he had put himself in a difficult situation by going out alone late at night. The entire three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Following the ODIs, the two sides will contest three T20Is, which will serve as preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

England playing XI for first ODI against Sri Lanka: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid.