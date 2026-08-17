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  • /Harry Brook opens up on backlash during difficult SRH stint in IPL 2023: 'I got into a little bit of a rabbit hole'

Harry Brook opens up on backlash during difficult SRH stint in IPL 2023: 'I got into a little bit of a rabbit hole'

Harry Brook mustered only 190 runs in the IPL 2023 season despite scoring a masterful hundred. However, his form dipped thereafter, and he found himself in a pressure cooker.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Harry Brook opens up on backlash during difficult SRH stint in IPL 2023: 'I got into a little bit of a rabbit hole'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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