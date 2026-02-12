Harry Brook’s 'Thank God' remark goes viral after England’s loss to West Indies

England captain Harry Brook admitted his side fell short in execution and may have been overly cautious during their 30-run defeat to West Indies in their second group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday.

Brook’s Honest Assessment After Defeat

Reflecting on the loss, Brook said England didn’t play to their potential and conceded that chasing a big total required a more aggressive approach.

“One thing I would say is we were probably a little bit careful. Chasing nearly 200 is always a big ask. We thought the pitch would get a little bit better and slide onto the bat more, and that didn’t happen. We were probably a little bit careful, myself included,” Brook said in the post-match presentation.

He also acknowledged England’s bowling unit failed to execute plans effectively, allowing West Indies to post a total he believed was slightly above par.

“We didn’t quite execute well enough with the ball, and they probably got 15–20 too many. We thought it was chaseable. We planned for dew, and it didn’t get as dewy as we expected. T20 cricket’s such a fickle game and the West Indians are such a powerful side.”

Viral “Thank God” Comment on Qualification Scenario

Brook’s candid remark about England’s earlier win against Nepal quickly went viral after the match. He admitted that defeat in that game could have pushed England close to elimination. “Thank God we won against Nepal the other night, otherwise we’d be in a tricky situation. But we obviously play Scotland and Italy next, and we’ve just got to go back, do our homework on them and get back to basics.”

The loss leaves England third in Group C, behind West Indies and Scotland, increasing pressure ahead of their remaining fixtures.

West Indies Post Strong Total

After being put into bat, West Indies recovered from early setbacks to post 196/6 in 20 overs. Sherfane Rutherford led the charge with a blistering unbeaten 76, smashing seven sixes and two fours. He built crucial partnerships with Rovman Powell and Jason Holder, who contributed a quick 33 off 17 balls, including three sixes in one over off Sam Curran. The Caribbean side scored 54 runs in the final four overs to surge past the 190 mark.

For England, Jamie Overton (2/33) and Adil Rashid (2/16) were the most effective bowlers, while Jofra Archer and Sam Curran picked up one wicket each.

England’s Chase Falters After Bright Start

England began aggressively, with Phil Salt blasting 30 off 14 balls as the team raced to 67/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, West Indies’ spin trio of Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein tightened the screws through the middle overs.

Chase and Motie struck regularly, dismantling England’s middle order. Brook (17) and Jacob Bethell (33) tried to stabilise the innings, but wickets kept falling. Sam Curran fought with an unbeaten 43, yet England were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs.

Motie (3/33) and Chase (2/29) starred with the ball, playing key roles in sealing the win for West Indies.

What’s Next for England

With the defeat, England now face must-win matches against Scotland and Italy to stay firmly in contention for the knockout stages. Brook stressed the need for the team to regroup quickly and return to basics as the tournament intensifies.