Harry Brook’s Unbelievable 135 Rescues England from Collapse vs New Zealand

NZ vs ENG: England’s Harry Brook played a breathtaking innings to save his team from a disastrous collapse in the first ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. Coming in at a precarious five for three, Brook displayed immense composure and skill to single-handedly lift England to a competitive total of 223 all out in just 35.2 overs.

England Stumbles Early Against New Zealand Attack

The visitors were in dire straits early in their innings. Jamie Smith was dismissed first ball by Matt Henry, and Zak Foulkes quickly removed Ben Duckett, caught behind, before Joe Root was bowled. England’s top order crumbled to 10 for four and later 56 for six, leaving the side in serious jeopardy.

Brook Finds Support, Guides England to Respectable Total

Brook found some assistance from Jamie Overton, who scored 46, but it was clear that England’s hopes rested largely on the Yorkshireman. Demonstrating aggressive strokeplay and extraordinary patience, Brook forged a crucial partnership with last man Luke Wood. His remarkable innings of 135 runs, featuring 11 sixes and nine fours from 101 balls, not only rescued England but also instilled hope for the rest of the series.

Brook’s innings included a key reprieve when he was dropped on 63 by a diving Rachin Ravindra. England’s captain capitalized on this chance with an explosive display of power hitting, making New Zealand’s bowlers pay for every loose delivery. This was Brook’s eighth fifty-plus score in just 12 innings in New Zealand across formats and his fourth century in the country.

New Zealand’s Bowlers Shine Despite Brook's Unbeleivable Innings

Despite Brook’s dominance, New Zealand’s bowling had its moments. Zak Foulkes was the standout, finishing with four wickets for 41 runs, while Jacob Duffy took three wickets but was expensive, conceding 55 in six overs, largely to Brook’s powerful hitting.