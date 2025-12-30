Harry Brook To Lead; Jofra Archer Returns As England Name Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

England have officially unveiled their provisional 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka early next year. The announcement marks a fresh phase for English white-ball cricket, with a blend of experience, youth, and tactical depth aimed at reclaiming global dominance in the shortest format.

Harry Brook to Lead England

Rising star Harry Brook has been named captain of the side, continuing England’s transition toward a new leadership group following recent changes in the team setup. Brook’s aggressive batting style and growing maturity have made him a natural choice to lead the side into the global event.

Jofra Archer Included Despite Fitness Concerns

One of the biggest talking points from the squad announcement is the inclusion of Jofra Archer. The fast bowler has been battling injury issues but has been named in the squad with the management confident about his recovery. His presence adds much-needed firepower and experience to England’s pace attack.

Young Blood and Tactical Depth

The squad also features exciting young talents such as Josh Tongue, who earns his maiden T20 World Cup call-up following impressive domestic and international performances. Players like Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, and Phil Salt provide depth in both batting and all-round options, ensuring flexibility across conditions in the subcontinent.

Experienced Core Retained

England have retained several experienced campaigners including Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, and Chris Woakes, ensuring a balanced mix of youth and experience. The spin department, led by Rashid, will be crucial on turning pitches expected in India and Sri Lanka.

England’s Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Jacob Bethell

England also announces ODI & T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

England T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

England ODI squad for Sri Lanka series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood