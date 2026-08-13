/Harry Brook to return to IPL after 2-year ban? England captain breaks silence

England's white-ball captain Harry Brook has hinted at a potential return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the future, reversing his previous stance after being handed a two-year ban from the cash-rich league.
Notably, Brook is currently serving a two-year BCCI ban covering the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The earliest he can re-enter the auction is 2028. And the England captain opened about his potential run to IPL during the 2026 Hundred, softening earlier comments in which he had ruled out franchise cricket beyond league in England.
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Ahead of IPL 2025, Harry Brook was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore ($740,000) during the mega auction in Jeddah. However, shortly before the season commenced, Brook pulled out of his contract to manage his workload and prioritize his international commitments with England.
Under new regulations introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to prevent late player pullouts, any overseas player who registers for the auction and subsequently withdraws before the tournament faces an automatic two-year ban from participating in the league and player auctions.
Addressing the situation at the time, Brook accepted the outcome directly.
"If I do get banned, fair play. That's the rules they put in place, but I'm completely committed to playing cricket for England... I enjoy playing cricket for England more than anything else, so to lose a little bit of money here and there, I’d take that any day," Brook had said.
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While Brook initially maintained that he would step back from franchise leagues outside of domestic commitments like The Hundred, his recent comments reflect a shift in perspective.
Speaking on his outlook regarding the IPL, the explosive middle-order batter acknowledged the developmental value of playing in India.
"Who knows what the future holds, but yeah, and like I said, I'm completely focussed on playing as much cricket as I possibly can for England, and that is my one and only priority at the moment," Brook told Cricinfo.
When asked whether he would consider returning to the IPL in the future, Brook replied: "Yeah, definitely. The IPL is a great competition, and it's a great experience, and you go over there, you leave a better player. It's a very good competition to be a part of, and it's something that I'll definitely think about in the future."
Although the BCCI ban restricts Brook from participating in the IPL through the 2027 season, his renewed interest opens the door for a return to the auction table once the suspension period concludes.
Any IPL return would depend on his availability after the ban ends, England’s schedule, and franchise interest at the 2028 mega-auction. For now, national duty and The Hundred take precedence.
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