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Harry Brook urges England batters to learn from Joe Root ahead of India ODI decider

Harry Brook has urged England's batters to learn from Joe Root's ability to rotate strike ahead of the ODI decider against India at Lord's. The England captain admitted the team has relied heavily on Root and hopes the batting unit can adopt his approach.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Harry Brook urges England batters to learn from Joe Root ahead of India ODI decider
Image Credit: IANS

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