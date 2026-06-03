Harry Kane's 7-word message for Virat Kohli after RCB's back-to-back IPL 2026 title goes viral

When the final ball was bowled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the IPL 2026 trophy for the second year running, the celebration extended well beyond the boundaries of cricket. England football captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was among those watching from afar and he made his feelings known almost immediately.

Harry Kane's Special Message for Virat Kohli

Kane, a well-known cricket enthusiast and vocal RCB supporter, turned to Instagram Stories to share his congratulations with Virat Kohli and the franchise shortly after the trophy was lifted. His message was direct and heartfelt, coming from one of the most decorated footballers on the planet.

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"What a player and what a knock @virat.kohli! Congrats @royalchallengers.bengaluru on making it back-to-back IPL titles,"

the Bayern Munich striker wrote, pairing the message with a selfie of the two sporting icons photographed together at a cricket stadium.

Social Media Erupts as Bayern Munich Joins the Celebration

The post caught fire almost instantly across social media. FC Bayern Munich's official account amplified the moment further by resharing Kane's story with the caption "Game recognize Game" while tagging both athletes, transforming what began as a personal congratulatory note into a genuinely global sporting moment.

What Kohli Did to Earn Kane's Admiration

Kane's enthusiasm was entirely warranted given the quality of Kohli's performance on the night. The batting legend walked out under the brightest spotlight and delivered precisely when it mattered most, producing a brilliant 75-run knock that guided RCB home in their chase of 156 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

He anchored the innings with a masterclass in measured aggression, knowing exactly when to attack and when to consolidate, steering his side to the target with a composure that has come to define his entire career.

RCB Join Elite Company in IPL History

The victory carried enormous historical significance. RCB became only the third franchise in the entire history of the IPL to successfully defend their title, joining the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in that rarefied company. It was a triumph made even sweeter by context, arriving just one year after the franchise finally ended an 18-year wait for their first-ever IPL championship in 2025.

Mutual Respect Between Two Sporting Greats

Kane himself is no stranger to the biggest stages in sport. Currently preparing for England's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, he has on multiple previous occasions spoken openly about his admiration for Kohli's relentless passion and batting brilliance. His latest gesture only deepened that narrative, offering yet another reminder that the very best competitors across every sport share an instinctive appreciation for greatness wherever it reveals itself, whether on a football pitch in Munich or a cricket ground in Ahmedabad.