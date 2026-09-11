/Harry Maguire on Manchester Derby defeats: 'Right up there with losing against Liverpool'

One of Maguire's memorable Manchester Derby moments came in the 2024 edition, when Manchester United came from behind before Amad Diallo scored a late winner. "To be 1-0 down and then to turn it around, and have Amad score that late winner, it was a great feeling for us during the game but also after the game as well with our fans," Maguire said. "That’s football, I think that’s why it’s so exciting that you can score or turn a game on its head in moments. There’s no better way than winning in the last minute."