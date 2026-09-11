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Harry Maguire on Manchester Derby defeats: 'Right up there with losing against Liverpool'

Harry Maguire has described losing the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford as "right up there" with defeat against Liverpool. The Manchester United defender also recalled his first derby win, Amad Diallo’s late winner and playing through injury ahead of the latest clash.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Harry Maguire on Manchester Derby defeats: 'Right up there with losing against Liverpool'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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