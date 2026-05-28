Harsh Dubey opens up after Maiden India call-up for Afghanistan series, says ‘I’m not here to replace anyone...'

Young all-rounder Harsh Dubey has made it clear that he wants to build his own identity in Indian cricket and is not thinking about replacing any senior player after earning his maiden India call-up for the upcoming Afghanistan series.

The 23-year-old left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder has been rewarded for his impressive domestic performances with a place in India's squad for the one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan next month. Dubey, who recently featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, said his focus remains on performing for the team rather than thinking about comparisons with established stars.

“I am not looking to replace anyone. I worked hard for this opportunity, and my hard work is the reason why I am here today,” Dubey told PTI after returning from his IPL stint.

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National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar had clarified that senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has only been rested for the Afghanistan Test, while also hinting that Dubey is being viewed as a future prospect for Indian cricket.

Harsh Dubey said receiving the India call-up felt like a dream come true and admitted it took him some time to process the news. "I didn’t understand for the first five minutes that my name had been selected because I felt like I was still dreaming. It’s a dream of every Indian cricketer to represent the country," Dubey told IANS.

The youngster further added that he does not want to put unnecessary pressure on himself ahead of the Afghanistan Test in Mullanpur beginning June 6.

"Right now, I am treating this international match like any normal game. I just want to back my abilities and keep doing what has always worked for me," he said.

Dubey has emerged as one of India's most promising spin-bowling all-rounders after a stellar domestic season with Vidarbha. He played a key role in Vidharbha's Ranji Trophy-winning campaign and has built an impressive first-class record with both bat and ball.

The left-arm spinner has taken 133 wickets in first-class cricket, including nine five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. He has also scored more than 1,000 runs in red-ball cricket and considers himself a genuine all-rounder. "I always say that I love my batting the most. I see myself as a proper all-rounder because I have always played as one," Dubey said.

Harsh Dubey also credited IPL 2026 for helping him improve further as a cricketer. Playing alongside international stars at Sunrisers Hyderabad gave him valuable learning experiences both on and off the field. "A lot of international players, Australian players and English players, you learn a lot by playing with them. It helps you understand how to carry yourself on and off the field," he explained.

Dubey picked up eight wickets in eight IPL matches this season, including impressive figures of 3/12 against Delhi Capitals.

The youngster also became emotional while speaking about his parents, Surendra and Jyoti, crediting their sacrifices for helping him achieve his dream of playing for India. “Because of their sacrifice, I am here today. They focused completely on my career and sacrificed their personal life for me,” Dubey said.

Offering advice to aspiring cricketers, the Vidarbha all-rounder urged youngsters not to focus only on the IPL and emphasised the importance of red-ball cricket. "I would like youngsters to focus on red-ball cricket as well and not just become IPL players. Whatever you do in life, give your 100 percent and never cheat the game," he added.