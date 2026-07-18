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  • /Harsh Dubey replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad for 3rd ODI against England

Harsh Dubey replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad for 3rd ODI against England

Washington Sundar sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, where England won, and has been ruled out of the series-deciding clash. 

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Harsh Dubey replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad for 3rd ODI against England
Image Credit: IANS

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