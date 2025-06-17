Advertisement
TENDULKAR ANDERSON TROPHY 2025

Harsha Bhogle Questions Move To Change India vs England Series' Name: Will It Be Kohli-Root Trophy Next?

The iconic India-England Test series has been renamed the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, sparking debate over the retirement of the historic Pataudi Trophy and raising concerns about preserving cricketing legacy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Harsha Bhogle Questions Move To Change India vs England Series' Name: Will It Be Kohli-Root Trophy Next?

The prestigious India vs England Test series, starting June 20, will now be played for the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy — replacing the iconic Pataudi Trophy, a name entrenched in cricketing legacy since 2007. The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy has stirred mixed reactions from fans and cricketing legends alike, with the move being seen by many as a disregard for the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

Named after Sachin Tendulkar, cricket’s most prolific run-scorer, and James Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test history, the newly branded trophy aims to celebrate modern-day legends. While both stalwarts boast glittering careers — Tendulkar with 15,921 Test runs and Anderson with 704 wickets — the renaming has sparked a wider debate about cricketing heritage and continuity.

Harsha Bhogle Weighs In: “Will It Be Kohli-Root Trophy Next?”

Respected cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was vocal in his criticism of the decision, urging the cricketing boards to value legacy over immediacy.

“I very much liked the idea of the Pataudi Trophy. It was a symbolic link between India and England — two nations, one cricketing soul,” Bhogle told NDTV. “Pataudi Sr played for both countries, and Junior was a proud Indian captain. Sometimes, in the need for immediacy, we sacrifice history.”

Bhogle's remark — “Will it be the Kohli-Root Trophy 10 years from now?” — raises poignant questions about the transient nature of modern cricketing honors and whether today's heroes should eclipse the foundations laid by pioneers.

Pataudi Legacy: A Forgotten Bridge Between Two Nations?

The Pataudi Trophy, named after Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi (who represented both India and England) and his son Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, stood as a unique symbol of bilateral cricketing diplomacy and mutual respect. Its retirement — communicated in March 2025 via a letter from the ECB to the Pataudi family — marks the end of an era.

However, in a partial nod to the past, the ECB has reportedly agreed to introduce a medallion named after MAK Pataudi, which will be awarded to the winning captain. While this gesture acknowledges history, critics argue that it falls short of preserving the heritage embodied by the trophy itself.

Tendulkar vs Anderson: A Rivalry Within a Rivalry

While the renaming may be controversial, the new trophy is not without narrative substance. Tendulkar and Anderson shared a fierce on-field rivalry, clashing in 14 Tests. Anderson dismissed Tendulkar nine times — more than any other bowler — making their matchups a defining feature of their respective careers.

Now retired from international cricket, Anderson continues to mentor England's next generation as a bowling consultant while playing county cricket for Lancashire. Tendulkar, retired since 2013, remains a revered voice in global cricket, recently urging the ECB and BCCI to “preserve the Pataudi heritage.”

