Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull Not Welcome In Kolkata? CAB Urges BCCI To Bar Duo From Eden Gardens Commentary Duties

In a dramatic turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has reportedly urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to remove celebrated commentators Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull from the IPL 2025 commentary panel for matches held at Eden Gardens. The move stems from critical remarks made by the duo concerning the pitch conditions at the iconic venue and the role of curator Sujan Mukherjee in its preparation.

The Flashpoint: Criticism Over Eden Gardens’ Pitch

The controversy erupted following a televised discussion where Bhogle and Doull questioned the nature of the pitch used during recent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) home games. With KKR reportedly requesting spin-friendly tracks to suit stalwarts like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, the pitch at Eden Gardens did not fully align with those demands. Sujan Mukherjee, adhering strictly to BCCI’s guidelines, chose not to tailor the surface to franchise preferences.

Simon Doull’s comment—that if Mukherjee continued to disregard team requirements, KKR might as well “move out of Kolkata”—particularly irked CAB officials. Harsha Bhogle’s alignment with the sentiment only fueled the controversy further, with both commentators accused of undermining the curator’s professionalism on-air.

CAB Defends Curator, Stands Firm on BCCI Regulations

In the wake of public backlash and what it deemed “unwarranted targeting,” the CAB stood by its veteran curator. Sources within the association emphasized that Mukherjee has consistently operated within the framework laid down by the BCCI, which vests pitch preparation authority solely in the host association and the BCCI-appointed venue curator.

Mukherjee himself responded calmly but firmly to the criticism in a statement to RevSportz, saying:

“I do not have to bother about what Harsha Bhogle or Simon Doull said. What matters to me is what the spectators and my association say about the wicket. I am accountable to the BCCI for producing a good sporting wicket.”

He further clarified that franchises and commentators are not permitted to influence pitch decisions under BCCI policy, stating:

“It is clearly mentioned that pitch and ground preparation is the responsibility of the host association’s chief curator under the guidance of the BCCI-appointed venue curator. Franchises and players shall not have any say.”

Bhogle, Doull Missing from KKR vs GT Commentary Line-up

As the storm continues to brew, both Bhogle and Doull were conspicuously absent from the commentary panel during Monday’s high-stakes clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. While there has been no official response from the BCCI as of now, insiders suggest that a quiet step-back has been orchestrated for damage control ahead of the business end of the season.

This development raises serious questions about whether the two will return for the IPL Qualifier 2 on May 23 and the IPL Final on May 25, both slated to be held at Eden Gardens. Their absence could significantly alter the flavor of the broadcast, given the pair’s widespread fan following and incisive cricketing insights.

A Clash of Commentary and Curatorship: The Bigger Picture

This incident has opened up a wider debate about media freedom, pitch neutrality, and the fine line between constructive criticism and professional overreach in the world of cricket broadcasting. With the IPL becoming as much a television spectacle as it is a sporting event, voices from the commentary box wield influence. But should they?

Bhogle and Doull are respected voices, and their absence may not go unnoticed by fans. Yet, for curators and associations striving to maintain fairness and neutrality amid franchise pressures, this stand by the CAB could mark a defining moment.