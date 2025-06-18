Harshit Rana Gets India Recall For 1st Test vs England At Headingley – BCCI Bolsters Pace Battery Amid Injury Concerns

In a strategic late addition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in Harshit Rana for the opening Test of the five-match India vs England Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. With uncertainty looming over the fitness of some pacers, Rana’s inclusion adds much-needed depth to a pace unit that already boasts the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

Harshit Rana Returns to Test Fold After IPL 2025 Success

Rana, 23, has been in impressive form. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer grabbed 15 wickets in 13 matches during IPL 2025, consistently bowling with venom and control. His call-up, though limited to just the first Test, indicates BCCI’s cautious approach ahead of a demanding red-ball series in English conditions.

This is not Rana’s first brush with the Test arena. He made his debut earlier this year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he bagged four wickets in his maiden appearance. Despite a promising start, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel opted for other options initially, sidelining him in favour of five specialist pacers and two seam-bowling all-rounders.

Injury Woes Prompt Rana’s Inclusion

While no official names have been disclosed, injury niggles to some pacers have necessitated the last-minute cover. The likeliest candidate under the scanner is Akash Deep, who missed both unofficial four-day games against the England Lions and had limited IPL appearances post-injury. Although he featured in the India vs India A intra-squad match, question marks persist over his full fitness.

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, has confirmed his availability and fitness for the opener. The pace spearhead, who recently turned down the Test captaincy offer from the BCCI, is expected to lead the bowling attack alongside Siraj.

India’s Fast-Bowling Riches and Selection Dilemma

India's squad for the 1st Test in Leeds now boasts a rich pool of pacers:

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Harshit Rana (added as cover)

Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy as pace-bowling all-rounders

This plethora of options creates a selection conundrum for the team management, especially considering English conditions which often favour pace. Rana’s solid run in IPL 2025 and his readiness after playing both the unofficial Tests and intra-squad match may tilt the scales in his favour if one of the frontline seamers fails to recover.

India vs England: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Beckons

The high-voltage series, now rebranded as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, kicks off in Leeds before moving to Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and the Oval through July. With Shubman Gill leading a young Indian side and Rishabh Pant as his deputy, the series offers a fresh narrative in India’s evolving Test journey.

Also notable is the expected return of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who had flown home due to a family emergency. As per sources, Gambhir has rejoined the squad in the UK and is expected to oversee final preparations ahead of the opener.