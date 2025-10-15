Harshit Rana Selection Controversy: Gautam Gambhir And BCCI Call For Responsible Criticism

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has firmly backed Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir after former cricketers and fans raised allegations of favouritism concerning young pacer Harshit Rana. As India gears up for the ODI series against Australia, the controversy surrounding Rana’s selection has dominated headlines, with Gambhir and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla calling for responsible criticism to protect the morale of emerging talent.

Harshit Rana Under Fire: Social Media Trolls and Allegations

At just 23, Harshit Rana has already made waves in international cricket, featuring in two Test matches in Australia and contributing to India’s ICC Champions Trophy victory. Despite his promising credentials, the young fast bowler has faced relentless scrutiny over his selection for India’s upcoming ODI series.

Critics, including former players Ravichandran Ashwin and Kris Srikkanth, openly questioned Rana’s inclusion, while social media chatter linked his rise to past associations with Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). These allegations sparked a frenzy online, suggesting that Rana’s selection was more about connections than performance.

Gautam Gambhir Speaks Out Against Personal Attacks

Gautam Gambhir did not remain silent. In a candid statement, he described the online attacks on Harshit Rana as “shameful” and emphasised that young players require support, not negativity.

“It’s a little shameful that you are targeting a 23-year-old personally,” Gambhir said in a post-match press conference. “You can criticise performances — that’s your right — but targeting an individual for clicks or views is unfair. Players like Harshit should be encouraged, not pulled down.”

Gambhir’s firm stance underscores a critical message for the cricketing community: constructive criticism is welcome, but personal attacks can harm a player’s confidence and development.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Backs Gambhir

Echoing Gambhir’s sentiment, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stressed the importance of responsible commentary, urging former players and fans alike to weigh their words carefully.

“Gautam Gambhir is right,” Shukla told ANI. “If someone has complaints about a player, it should be raised responsibly. Harsh criticism lowers morale. Selection decisions are made by the team, and people must understand the responsibility that comes with their words.”

Shukla’s support reinforces the BCCI’s commitment to nurturing young talent while maintaining team unity, ensuring that rising stars like Harshit Rana have the confidence to perform under pressure.

Team Bonding Misinterpreted as Favouritism

Adding fuel to the controversy was a social media snapshot of Harshit arriving at Gambhir’s residence for a team dinner in a luxury car. Sources close to the team clarified that the gathering was a routine bonding session ahead of India’s second Test against the West Indies — a standard practice aimed at building camaraderie, not preferential treatment.

Despite speculation, team insiders maintain that Rana’s selection is purely merit-based, reflecting his performance in domestic and international cricket.

Former Players Weigh In

While Gambhir and the BCCI defend Rana, former cricketers continue to voice opinions. Ashwin expressed surprise at Rana’s inclusion for the Australian tour, noting that while he shows promise as a lower-order batter, consistency is key. Srikkanth critiqued Rana’s on-field celebrations as “filmy,” suggesting such displays may distract a newcomer from focusing on long-term growth.

BCCI’s Clear Message: Encourage, Don’t Criticize Harshly

The BCCI’s firm stance highlights a broader ethos: young players are the future of Indian cricket, and constructive feedback should never cross into personal attacks. Harshit Rana, one of India’s most promising fast bowlers, remains undeterred by the criticism, focusing on performance and preparing for the high-stakes ODI series in Australia.

As the Indian cricket team heads Down Under, the support from Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI underscores a crucial point — protecting the confidence of emerging talent is as vital as winning matches. Responsible commentary, fair evaluation, and positive reinforcement will be key to nurturing the next generation of Indian cricket stars.