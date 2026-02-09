Harshit Rana undergoes surgery, provides key update from hospital bed - See Pic

Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana has provided a major update from his hospital bed, confirming that he has successfully undergone surgery on his right knee. The 24-year-old pacer Rana was forced to withdraw from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad just days ago after sustaining a knee injury.

Harshit Rana took to social media on Monday, February 9, sharing a photograph of himself smiling and giving a thumbs-up from his hospital room.

"Surgery done right, now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love," Rana wrote in the caption, which reflected his determined mindset.



The Delhi pacer is expected to begin his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) once discharged, with the goal of returning to competitive action soon.

It will be interesting to see whether Harshit, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who will be fit in time for the IPL 2026, which will be played from March 26 to May 31.

How the Injury Occurred

Harshit sustained a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4, 2026. After bowling just one over (conceding 16 runs), he struggled twice during his run-up before hobbling off the field clutching his right knee.



Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

With Rana ruled out, the BCCI called up senior India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who made an instant impact by taking three wickets in India's victory against the USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener in Mumbai.

India's Updated Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice-Captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj