/Harshit Rana unlikely to play Afghanistan T20Is; Bumrah, Nitish Reddy get big boost: Report

Should Rana fail to prove his fitness before the opening fixture in Delhi, national selectors have several prospective replacements in mind. Prince Yadav represents one viable candidate following his international debut on the UK tour, where the emerging bowler collected three wickets against Ireland alongside two scalps across three matches against England, complemented by four dismissals from two outings against Zimbabwe. Another alternative is Mayank Yadav, who picked up five wickets in three T20Is against Zimbabwe upon making his own national return, and reports indicate he is serving as a net bowler for the Asian Games 2026 setup while remaining a contender for the primary roster. Ashok Sharma also debuted during the Zimbabwe expedition, maintaining economy while securing one wicket across two appearances.