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Harshit Rana unlikely to play Afghanistan T20Is; Bumrah, Nitish Reddy get big boost: Report

The Indian cricket team faces a mixed personnel outlook ahead of the upcoming three match T20I series against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to commence on September 13 in Delhi. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 08:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Harshit Rana unlikely to play Afghanistan T20Is; Bumrah, Nitish Reddy get big boost: Report
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Harshit Rana unlikely to play Afghanistan T20Is; Bumrah, Nitish Reddy get big boost: Report
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