/Harshit Rana unlikely to play Afghanistan T20Is; Bumrah, Nitish Reddy get big boost: Report

The Indian cricket team faces a mixed personnel outlook ahead of the upcoming three match T20I series against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to commence on September 13 in Delhi. Out of four athletes initially included in the squad subject to fitness evaluations, three are projected to participate. However, twenty-four year old fast bowler Harshit Rana appears unlikely to achieve full match fitness in time.
A source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India spoke regarding the young pacer's physical status, noting, 'He has not yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He will need more time.' Rana previously suffered an injury setback during the United Kingdom tour, which forced him to miss the Indian Premier League 2026 season alongside the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 before he recently returned during the Afghanistan ODI series.
Sundar clears Test
In contrast, positive developments surround other members of the national setup. All-rounder Washington Sundar has successfully cleared his fitness assessment. Furthermore, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah alongside all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy are poised to make their long-awaited returns following successful rehabilitations from their respective physical complaints. Providing further clarity on their progress, the BCCI source stated, 'Both Bumrah and Reddy are on track for their comeback.'
Should Rana fail to prove his fitness before the opening fixture in Delhi, national selectors have several prospective replacements in mind. Prince Yadav represents one viable candidate following his international debut on the UK tour, where the emerging bowler collected three wickets against Ireland alongside two scalps across three matches against England, complemented by four dismissals from two outings against Zimbabwe. Another alternative is Mayank Yadav, who picked up five wickets in three T20Is against Zimbabwe upon making his own national return, and reports indicate he is serving as a net bowler for the Asian Games 2026 setup while remaining a contender for the primary roster. Ashok Sharma also debuted during the Zimbabwe expedition, maintaining economy while securing one wicket across two appearances.
An additional straightforward candidate is Mohammed Siraj, though he is currently engaged in the Duleep Trophy 2026 title clash. Should selectors opt for his services, he could travel directly from Chennai to Delhi alongside South Zone teammate and national T20I vice captain Tilak Varma.
The complete eighteen member Indian squad selected for the upcoming assignment features Shreyas Iyer serving as captain, alongside Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
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