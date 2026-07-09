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Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of remaining England T20Is with hamstring injuries

India have suffered a major setback after Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy were ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against England with hamstring injuries. The BCCI confirmed the duo will miss the fourth and fifth T20Is, with Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar replacing them in the playing XI.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 10:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of remaining England T20Is with hamstring injuries
Image Credit: IANS

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