Harshit Rana vs Anshul Kamboj: Aakash Chopra Backs Continuity In India’s WTC 2027 Squad

Harshit Rana, with 48 wickets at an average of 27.79 from 13 first-class matches, has been retained in the Test squad despite Anshul Kamboj’s stronger record—79 wickets at 22.88 in 24 games. On paper, Kamboj appears to be the more deserving candidate, especially considering his standout performance in the India A vs England Lions series, where he returned match figures of 4/62 and 1/69 across two unofficial Tests.

Chopra, however, offered a deeper take:

“Anshul’s numbers look better, no doubt. But Harshit hasn’t done badly either. Yes, his stats in limited outings may seem ordinary, but he’s held his own in the opportunities he’s received,” he noted in his latest YouTube video.

Chopra Advocates for Continuity and Team Chemistry

In a series where India will look to build momentum and lay the foundation for a strong ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign, Chopra believes squad consistency is crucial.

“Continuity is sometimes more important than anything else in the world,” Chopra stressed. “Harshit Rana is a good bowler. He did well in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth. Let him play. What’s the problem?”

Chopra’s logic hinges not just on stats but on the confidence and rhythm that come with a settled squad. Rana may not have had standout numbers—his 1/99 in 27 overs against England Lions is a case in point—but he has been in and around the national setup, which counts for both experience and dressing room familiarity.

Kamboj's Time Will Come, Says Chopra

Despite backing Rana, Chopra didn’t downplay Kamboj’s talent. Instead, he forecasted a bright future for the 24-year-old quick, urging fans and selectors alike to be patient.

“Anshul Kamboj is outstanding. If you’re a good fast bowler, your time will come—whether it’s today, tomorrow, or the day after. Stay fit, and you’ll definitely wear the India cap,” he said reassuringly.

This statement aligns with the long-term vision for India’s Test team, especially with key transitions underway following the retirements of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

England vs India 2025: A Crucial Start to WTC Cycle

The England tour isn’t just another bilateral series—it’s the launchpad for India’s redemption arc in the WTC 2027 cycle after falling short in the 2023–25 edition. With a young squad led by Shubman Gill, and experienced heads like KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah in key roles, the team is expected to find the right balance between youth and experience.

Interestingly, KL Rahul, whom Chopra recently lauded, is tipped to have a breakout series after scoring a century and a fifty in preparatory matches. His form, along with India’s bowling depth—including pacers like Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and now Harshit Rana—will be vital on English pitches.