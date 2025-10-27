Advertisement
HARSHIT RANA

'Harshit Rana's Performance Went Under Radar': Varun Aaron Praises India Pacer Amid Rohit-Kohli Show In 3rd ODI

Harshit Rana’s 4-wicket haul sets the stage as Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 121 and Virat Kohli’s 74* lead India to a commanding 9-wicket win over Australia in the 3rd ODI at Sydney.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
  • Harshit Rana shines with a career-best 4/39, dismantling Australia’s top order in the 3rd ODI.
  • Rohit Sharma smashes unbeaten 121 and Virat Kohli scores 74 to guide India to a 9-wicket win.*
  • India’s dominant performance at Sydney Cricket Ground showcases strong bowling depth and stellar batting partnerships.
Harshit Rana celebrates after taking a wicket during India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a thrilling conclusion to the ODI series against Australia, India showcased a remarkable team performance at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. While the spotlight often falls on batting legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, it was young pacer Harshit Rana who quietly stole the show with a match-turning spell.

Harshit Rana’s Stellar Bowling Performance

India’s pacer Harshit Rana emerged as the unsung hero of the third ODI, claiming 4 wickets for just 39 runs in 8.4 overs. On a pitch that offered little assistance to bowlers, Rana bowled with impeccable line and length, combining disciplined pace with clever slower deliveries. His early breakthroughs kept Australia under pressure, restricting the hosts to 236 all out in 46.4 overs.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron lauded Rana’s performance, stating, “His performance has gone completely under the radar because everybody wanted a RoKo show. They got a RoKo show, but the man who set it up for Rohit and Kohli was actually Harshit Rana.” Aaron emphasized Rana’s nuanced bowling, highlighting his ability to swing the ball and execute tactical variations under pressure.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Steal the Spotlight

Chasing a modest total, India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass in ODI batting, putting together an unbeaten 168-run partnership. Rohit scored a majestic 121 not out, marking his 33rd ODI century, while Kohli complemented him with a sublime 74 not out. Their effortless stroke play and calculated aggression left the Australian bowlers chasing shadows, enabling India to reach the target in just 38.3 overs and seal a comprehensive 9-wicket victory.

While the Rohit-Kohli duo rightfully received praise for their stellar performance, cricket experts highlighted that the platform for this batting display was set by Harshit Rana’s early breakthroughs.

